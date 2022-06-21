﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Ministry of Mines likely to impose cap on area for mining leases

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 11:37:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Mines is working on a proposal to impose a cap on mining lease areas for various minerals, government sources said on Tuesday, June 21.

A high-level committee appointed by the ministry has advocated imposing such a cap on mining lease areas, varying from state to state, to ensure participation of a greater number of players when such mining leases are put up for auction.

The committee has recommended imposing a cap of 20 square km in the case of iron ore mining leases for the eastern state of Odisha and a cap in the range of 10-25 square km in other states.

The move is a reversal of a ministry decision in 2019 wherein it had increased the mining lease area cap to 58 square km in Odisha, 75 square km in Jharkhand and 50 square km in Chhattisgarh.

“Allowing acquisition of disproportionately large mineral bearing areas will defeat the present system of the auctioning of mineral concessions through a fair and transparent mechanism. There is need to fix the area limits rationally to ensure that there is a fair and equitable chance for allocation of natural resources for the common good,” the ministry note said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Indian miners seek immediate withdrawal of Karnataka restriction of iron ore movement

20 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel acquires additional equity stake in mining arm

16 Jun | Steel News

India’s mineral production records 7.8% growth in April

16 Jun | Steel News

India’s Vedanta commences iron ore mining operations in Liberia

14 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps and fines again

07 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian manganese miner MOIL Limited revises prices for June deliveries

02 Jun | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps, fines with immediate effect

25 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Supreme Court lifts decade-old ban on iron ore exports from Karnataka

20 May | Steel News

Indian mineral production up 4% in March 2022

19 May | Steel News

India’s OMC operationalizes three iron ore mines in Odisha

17 May | Steel News