﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s mineral production up 16 percent in April-December

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:42:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s mineral production increased 16 percent year on year during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22, government data released on Thursday, February 17, showed.

According to the data of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), minerals showing positive output growth during the period were magnesite, up 73.2 percent, gold, up 71 percent, bauxite, up 27.1 percent, lignite, up 21.4 percent, coal, up 5.3 percent, and chromite, up 53 percent.

Declines in mineral growth were reported for zinc concentrates, 4.3 percent, iron ore, 6.2 percent, manganese, 7.3 percent, limestone, 7.5 percent, copper concentrates, 10.3 percent, and lead concentrates, 17.4 percent.


Tags: raw mat  India  Indian Subcon  mining  manganese ore  iron ore  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

India’s JSPL secures Utkal-C coal block in Odisha with auction bid

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

India’s coking coal import freight at major ports down 5.69% in Apr-Jan

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Feb

India’s NMDC achieves 18.13% rise in iron ore output in January

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

India’s NMDC hikes price for iron ore lumps and fines for February

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

India’s Jharkhand state starts process for auction of nine mineral blocks