India’s mineral production up 16 percent in April-December

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:42:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral production increased 16 percent year on year during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22, government data released on Thursday, February 17, showed.

According to the data of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), minerals showing positive output growth during the period were magnesite, up 73.2 percent, gold, up 71 percent, bauxite, up 27.1 percent, lignite, up 21.4 percent, coal, up 5.3 percent, and chromite, up 53 percent.

Declines in mineral growth were reported for zinc concentrates, 4.3 percent, iron ore, 6.2 percent, manganese, 7.3 percent, limestone, 7.5 percent, copper concentrates, 10.3 percent, and lead concentrates, 17.4 percent.