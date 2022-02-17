﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s mineral production up 16 percent in April-December

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:42:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s mineral production increased 16 percent year on year during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22, government data released on Thursday, February 17, showed.

According to the data of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), minerals showing positive output growth during the period were magnesite, up 73.2 percent, gold, up 71 percent, bauxite, up 27.1 percent, lignite, up 21.4 percent, coal, up 5.3 percent, and chromite, up 53 percent.

Declines in mineral growth were reported for zinc concentrates, 4.3 percent, iron ore, 6.2 percent, manganese, 7.3 percent, limestone, 7.5 percent, copper concentrates, 10.3 percent, and lead concentrates, 17.4 percent.


Tags: Indian Subcon  raw mat  iron ore  mining  India  manganese ore  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Mar

India’s BCCL reports highest-ever coking coal output growth of 61% in Feb
07 Mar

India’s coking coal imports decline 6.78 percent in April-February
03 Mar

India’s JSW Steel and JSPL among bidders for 11 coal mines in auction
02 Mar

India’s NMDC reports 11.7% growth in iron ore production in February
15 Feb

India’s JSPL secures Utkal-C coal block in Odisha with auction bid