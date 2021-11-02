India’s leading passenger car makers see strong sales drop in October

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 13:37:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s leading passenger car makers have reported strong declines in sales in October this year, monthly sales data compiled from the companies showed on Tuesday, November 2.

All major passenger car makers reported a fall in sales during the festival month which usually sees a surge in sales and accounts on average for 40 percent of annual sales of manufacturers.

The monthly sales data showed that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, reported sales of 138,335 units in October this year, down 24 percent year on year.

Automobile manufacturers consider dispatches from factories to dealers as sales.

India’s second-largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 43,556 units, a decline of 37 percent from October 2020.

Honda Cars India Limited’s October sales totaled 8,108 units, down from 10,836 units in October 2020.

However, on month-on-month basis, MSIL’s October sales were up 60 percent from September, while Tata Motors Limited’s October sales were reported at 25,730 units, 32 percent higher than in September.