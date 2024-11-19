 |  Login 
India’s KIOCL seeks overseas suppliers for iron ore concentrate-hematite for its pellet plant

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 15:00:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run KIOCL Limited is seeking overseas suppliers for 250,000 mt of iron ore concentrate-hematite for its 3.5 million mt pellet plant located at Mangalore in south India, company sources said on Tuesday, November 19.

The sources said that eligible mine owners, traders and suppliers from overseas will be required to submit their bids by December 12, 2024.

They added that the suppliers will need to guarantee the specification of the grade which includes minimum Fe content of 64.50 percent and maximum alumina and silica content of 1.50 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

The supplies will need to be despatched in shipping vessels in minimum volumes of 50,000 mt each and delivery of the total consignment completed within 60 days from the date of issue of the purchase order to the selected supplier.


