India’s KIOCL restarts pellet plant after withdrawal of export tax

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:09:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run KIOCL Limited has restarted operations at its 3.5 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet plant at Mangalore in the southern state of Karnataka, company sources said on Friday, November 25.

The resumption of production comes close on the heels of the government withdrawing the 45 percent export tax earlier last week.

KIOCL had closed down the pellet plant soon after the government imposed the 45 percent export tax on iron ore pellets. The company had briefly restarted operations at the plant on August 12, only to close it down again 11 days later.

KIOCL had achieved pellet production of 2.03 million mt in 2021-22, with exports accounting for 98 percent of the output.