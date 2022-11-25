﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s KIOCL restarts pellet plant after withdrawal of export tax

Friday, 25 November 2022 10:09:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run KIOCL Limited has restarted operations at its 3.5 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet plant at Mangalore in the southern state of Karnataka, company sources said on Friday, November 25.

The resumption of production comes close on the heels of the government withdrawing the 45 percent export tax earlier last week.

KIOCL had closed down the pellet plant soon after the government imposed the 45 percent export tax on iron ore pellets. The company had briefly restarted operations at the plant on August 12, only to close it down again 11 days later.

KIOCL had achieved pellet production of 2.03 million mt in 2021-22, with exports accounting for 98 percent of the output.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Production 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metalloinvest to improve iron ore concentrate quality with new beneficiation facility

21 Nov | Steel News

India scraps export taxes on steel and some raw materials, adds import tariffs on coal and coke

21 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices improve on sentiments, buyers remain cautious

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices up slightly amid rise in inquiries, low bids prevent trades

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend after sharp decline

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 17% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India pellet prices rendered “irrelevant” in absence of demand, local market down

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Erdemir to reduce use of imported pellets with new pelletizing plant 

04 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply in one week

31 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials