Friday, 28 May 2021 10:39:49 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) achieved iron ore pellet production of 2.21 million mt during the fiscal year 2020-21, down six percent from the previous fiscal year, according to the financial performance report of the company announced on Friday, May 28.

KIOCL recorded iron ore pellet exports of 1.84 million mt and domestic sales of 0.46 million mt during the given fiscal year.

According to the company, it is making efforts to increase its overseas footprint of pellet exports to markets like Brazil and MENA countries.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, 44 percent of its total exports went to China, 41 percent to MENA countries, and the balance to Brazil.