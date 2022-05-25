﻿
English
India’s KIOCL Ltd achieves 4% rise in net profit in FY 2021-22

Wednesday, May 25
       

Indian government run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL Ltd reported a net profit of INR 3.13 billion ($40.38 million) during the fiscal year 2021-22, up 4.06 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Wednesday, May 25.

The company reported a net profit of INR 1.94 billion ($25 million) in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, having recorded a loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company reported.

The total income of the company was recorded at INR 11.55 billion ($149 million) in the fiscal year 2021-22, up 20.27 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking fin. Reports 

