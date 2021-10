Wednesday, 27 October 2021 11:15:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudhremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) has signed an agreement with Glencore International, AG for export of iron ore pellets to South Korea, the European Union (EU) and ‘other non-Chinese’ markets, a regulatory filing by KIOCL said on Wednesday, October 27.

As per the agreement, KIOCL will offer iron ore pellets to Glencore for subsequent sales in these key overseas markets.

The KIOCL-Glencore agreement will be valid for one year, the regulatory filing said.