India’s KIOCL exceeds planned pellet output in April-June despite pandemic

Thursday, 13 August 2020 14:07:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL has posted production of 511,000 mt for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, recording a higher volume compared to the target of 490,000 mt for this period, the company reported.

The total sales of the producer in the period amounted to 568,000 mt, much higher than the expected 450,000 mt. In the given quarter, KIOCL recorded exports of 521,000 mt, while 47,000 mt were sold in the domestic market, according to the statement. Shri MV Subba Rao, chairman and managing director of KIOCL, said that, in spite of the prolonged lockdown imposed in India from late March, the company has managed to overcome hindrances by reorganizing customer requirements to cope-up with the situation and has effectively encountered the temporary setback. Higher export volumes amid the increased appetite in China have supported the company.