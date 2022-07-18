India’s Kamdhenu Group to expand rebar capacity

Monday, 18 July 2022 11:18:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel producer, Kamdhenu Group will increase its rebar production capacity to 420,000 mt per year from the current level of 360,000 mt per year, by the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, a company official said on Monday, July 18.

Matching the higher production capacity, Kamdhenu Group will expand its distribution network by appointed additional dealers within the current year, focussing on deepening its footprint in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, company director Sunil Agarwal said.

He stated that two angular ribs on Kamdhenu-branded rebars amplify the interlocking strength between steel and concrete providing optimum security to structures that are subject to unexpected forces and therefore are most suitable for flyover roads, dams, thermal power constructions and industrial towers.