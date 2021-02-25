﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Kalyani Steels to invest coke-making facility, captive power plant

Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:31:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Kalyani Steels Limited has undertaken a project for the installation of a coke-making facility and heat-recovery captive power plant at its steel mill in the southern state of Karnataka, company sources said on Thursday, February 25.

According to the sources, the project involves setting up a 200,000 mt per year capacity heat-recovery stamp charge coke oven with modified wet quenching hot coke and a 15-17 MW captive power plant utilizing waste heat energy of flue gas generated by the coke over.

The project is estimated to cost $29 million and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The Kalyani Steels plant has a capacity of 700,000 mt per year of carbon and alloy steel products. Its facilities include a blast furnace, a sinter plant, bloom and billet casters, and a bar and rod mill.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  investments  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Feb

Liberty Steel chosen as partner for greenfield mill project in India
22  Feb

Resumed operations at three Indian iron ore mines to ease supply shortage
19  Feb

India’s NMDC resumes operations at Donimalai iron ore mines
18  Feb

Odisha government launches iron and steel projects by private investors
15  Feb

Indian government includes specialty steel under PLI Scheme