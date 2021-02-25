India’s Kalyani Steels to invest coke-making facility, captive power plant

Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:31:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Kalyani Steels Limited has undertaken a project for the installation of a coke-making facility and heat-recovery captive power plant at its steel mill in the southern state of Karnataka, company sources said on Thursday, February 25.

According to the sources, the project involves setting up a 200,000 mt per year capacity heat-recovery stamp charge coke oven with modified wet quenching hot coke and a 15-17 MW captive power plant utilizing waste heat energy of flue gas generated by the coke over.

The project is estimated to cost $29 million and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The Kalyani Steels plant has a capacity of 700,000 mt per year of carbon and alloy steel products. Its facilities include a blast furnace, a sinter plant, bloom and billet casters, and a bar and rod mill.