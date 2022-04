Monday, 11 April 2022 10:44:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 17.62 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up 17 percent year on year, the company reported in a statement on Monday, April 11.

JSW Steel as a group achieved crude steel production of 20.92 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, including mills at Bhushan Power and Steel Limited and JSW Ispat Special Products Limited, 35 percent higher year on year, the company said.