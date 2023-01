Friday, 20 January 2023 14:45:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 4.9 billion ($60 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 88 percent year on year, according to a statement of the company on Friday, January 20.

The company achieved revenues of INR 391.34 billion ($4.82 billion) during the third quarter, up 2.7 percent year on year.