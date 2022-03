Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:42:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited reported crude steel production of 1.58 million mt in February this year, up 21 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, March 9.

The company reported a flat rolled product output of 1.15 million mt in February, up 25 percent, and a long product output of 370,000 mt, rising by eight percent, both year on year.