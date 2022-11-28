﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel prunes capital expenditure for current fiscal year

Monday, 28 November 2022 10:16:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has pruned its capital expenditure target to $1.85 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, down from $2.47 billion, following more conservative expectations of cash flow, a company official said on Monday, November 28.

However, the company said that the lower capital expenditure will not impact JSW Steel Limited’s target of adding 10 million mt of new capacity over the next three years entailing an investment of $5.93 billion and this project “would remain intact”.

“We have committed to a capacity increase of 10 million mt and we are on course. The outlay for this is $ 5.93 billion. But after having seen the impact on cash flows, we have moderated the spend in the current year,” JSW Steel joint manging director Seshagiri Rao said in a statement.

“The global economy is not doing that good… relative to India. So, India is looking better. The second half will be better for steel companies, but the export markets or our global markets are not that good,” he said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Investments JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Odisha to see construction of 12 new steel mills of aggregate 60 million mt per year capacity

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited slashes capital expenditure for FY 2022-23

25 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to invest $1.27 billion in projects to reduce carbon footprint

04 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW to undertake brownfield expansion of Vijayanagar mill to 18 million mt

10 Jan | Steel News

JSW Limited to invest $33.93 billion by 2024-25 in next expansion phase

02 Jul | Steel News

Danieli to supply walking beam furnace for JSW Steel’s wire rod mill No. 2

11 Sep | Steel News

Primetals to build wire rod mill for Indian steelmaker JSW Steel

05 Sep | Steel News

SMS to supply new high-speed billet caster to India’s JSW Steel

16 Aug | Steel News

JSW Steel to expand capacity of Vijayanagar mill to 13 million mt per year

27 Jun | Steel News

Primetals to supply slab concasters and hot rolling mill to JSW Steel

19 Dec | Steel News