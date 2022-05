Monday, 30 May 2022 10:45:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited will merge two of its subsidiaries, JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) and Creixent Special Steels Limited, with itself to achieve greater synergies and efficiencies, a company regulatory filing said on Monday, May 30.

JISPL, formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited, was acquired by JSW Steel Limited in 2018 through the bankruptcy resolution process, while Creixent Special Steels Limited was the holding company of JISPL.