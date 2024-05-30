India’s JSW Steel Limited starts production of zinc-magnesium-aluminium alloy coated steel products

Thursday, 30 May 2024 16:25:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has commenced production of zinc-magnesium-aluminium alloy coated steel products, introduced in the market under the brand ‘Magsure’ and as the first producer in the country aims to meet the rising demand from the renewable energy sector, the company said in a statement on Thursday, May 30.

The statement said that JSW Steel Limited is the only Indian steel company to manufacture and market a zinc-magnesium-aluminium alloy coated steel product in the domestic market and has patented the unique chemical composition of Magsure.

Magsure has significant usage in applications in high-corrosive environments. Since 2020, the Indian market for zinc-magnesium-aluminium alloy coated steel has grown more than six times from around 15,000 mt to 120,000 mt in 2023-24 and the entire domestic demand was met through imports, the company said.

During the current fiscal year, India's requirement for zinc-magnesium-aluminium alloy coated steel is expected to double to 250,000 mt with a market value of $265 million and the demand is driven mainly by the renewable energy sector, it said.

JSW Steel is also exploring significant export opportunities for JSW Magsure in Europe and the Middle East.