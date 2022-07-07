India’s JSW Steel Limited sees consolidated crude steel output rise of 16% in Q1 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 07 July 2022 16:31:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 5.88 million mt during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a rise of 16 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, a company statement said on Thursday, July 7.

On a stand-alone basis, JSW Steel Limited’s crude steel production during the first quarter was recorded at 5.07 million mt, down two percent year on year, largely owing to scheduled shutdowns during the current year, the company said.