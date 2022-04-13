India’s JSW Steel granted environmental clearance for captive jetty for greenfield mill project

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:16:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

A day after securing environmental approval for its 13.2 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, Indian steel producer JSW Steel Limited has been granted environmental approval for a captive jetty project adjacent to the mill to handle incoming and outgoing seaborne cargo, a company statement said on Wednesday, April 13.

The central Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has informed the steel company of the grant of approval, the company said.

The all-weather multi-cargo captive jetty to be constructed by JSW Steel will have a capacity to handle 52 million mt per year and will be built with an estimated investment of $276 million.