India’s JSW Steel granted environmental approval for greenfield mill

Monday, 11 April 2022 14:32:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, has been granted environmental clearance for setting up a 13.2 million mt greenfield integrated steel plant by the central government’s Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), a company statement said on Monday, April 11.

The greenfield steel mill project will entail an investment estimated at $8.55 billion and construction work on the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the government of Odisha, in eastern India, the company statement said.