﻿
India’s JSW Steel granted environmental approval for greenfield mill

Monday, 11 April 2022 14:32:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, has been granted environmental clearance for setting up a 13.2 million mt greenfield integrated steel plant by the central government’s Ministry of Environment & Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), a company statement said on Monday, April 11.

The greenfield steel mill project will entail an investment estimated at $8.55 billion and construction work on the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the government of Odisha, in eastern India, the company statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking JSW Steel 

