India’s JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for iron ore block in Maharashtra

Thursday, 07 April 2022 11:24:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel has been declared “preferred bidder” for an iron ore block in the western state of Maharashtra, a government statement said on Thursday, April 7.

The statement said that JSW Steel emerged as the preferred bidder at the auction for the 8.4 square km unexplored low grade iron ore block, which also contains other minerals like manganese, chromium and nickel.

JSW Steel which operates its Dolvi steel mill also located in Maharashtra recently completed an expansion project doubling the mill capacity to 10 million mt per year.


