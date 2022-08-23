﻿
English
India’s JSW Steel and NSHL New Zealand ink pact for scrap shredding JV

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:23:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has inked a pact with nNational Steel Holdings Limited (NSHL), New Zealand to set up scrap shredding facility in India, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 23.

“JSW Steel Limited has entered into a joint venture agreement with NSHL for purpose of establishing scrap shredding facilities in India using industry leading machinery, technical know-how and relevant processes,” JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

“This is in furtherance of the company’s endeavour to reduce carbon footprint by setting a target of achieving 42 percent in carbon dioxide emission intensity by 2030 with 2005 as the base year,” the company said.

NSHL is engaged in business of metal recycling, collection, processing based in Auckland, New Zealand and has relevant expertise and technical know-how in end-to-end processing and recycling, JSW Steel said.

Both JSW Steel Limited and NDHL will hold 50 percent stake each in the equity of the proposed joint venture.

 


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

