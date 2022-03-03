India’s JSW Steel and JSPL among bidders for 11 coal mines in auction

Thursday, 03 March 2022 11:46:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) are among the leading metal companies which have put in bids for 11 coal blocks currently under auction, an Indian coal ministry statement said on Thursday, March 3.

Altogether, 26 bids have been submitted for the fourth tranche of auctions of coal mines, the statement said.

“The auction process for allocation of the 11 coal blocks was launched on December 16, 2021, and the last date for submission of bids was February 28, 2022, and the bids were opened on Wednesday,” the statement said.

Two or more bids have been received for five coal mines. JSW Steel, JSPL, Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited and Sarda Mines Private Limited bid for two mines each, while aluminium producer BALCO, BS Ispat, Sarda Energy & Mineral Limited and miner Rungta Sons Private Limited were among the firms that put in single bids, the statement said.