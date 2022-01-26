﻿
English
India’s JSW Limited to spend $1 billion to decarbonize steel production

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:24:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited will spend an estimated $1 billion to cut down emissions at its steel mills, a company official said in a media statement on Wednesday, January 26.

The investment will be riding on various measures like increased use of natural gas, ferrous scrap and solar power to decarbonize operations of steel mills, JSW Limited joint managing director Sheshagiri Rao said.

The goal was to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, he said.

In the nearer term, the target is to reduce emission levels to 1.95 mt for every ton of steel produced by 2030 from current levels of around 2.52 mt.

The company is talking to state-run natural gas supplier and infrastructure provider GAIL India Limited for long-term supply contracts for its Vijayanagar steel mill in the south and plans are being readied for use of natural gas at its Dolvi steel mill in the west, he said.


Tags: Indian Subcon  JSW Steel  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


