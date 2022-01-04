India’s JSW Limited starts socioeconomic survey at Odisha greenfield mill project site

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:48:06 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited has commenced a socioeconomic survey at its Odisha project site for its proposed 13.2 million mt per year greenfield steel mill project, a company official said on Tuesday, January 4.

The official said that the survey in collaboration with Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, will aim to identify immediate ‘action points’ to be addressed along with actual project implementation that will include options for local procurement of materials, employment generation for local population, and the hiring of equipment and allied services locally.

“The intent is to strengthen the socioeconomic fabric of the locality by generating economic opportunities for individual households in the affected villages,” chief operating officer (COO) of JSW Limited’s Odisha operations, Ranjan Nayak, said.

“We are taking overall development in the domain of employment, public health and primary education in the locality very seriously and this survey is a step in that direction,” he said.