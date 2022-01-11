﻿
English
India’s JSW Limited sees combined crude steel output growth of 28% in Q3

Tuesday, 11 January 2022
       

India’s JSW Limited as a group achieved combined crude steel production of 5.35 million mt in the third quarter (October- December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 28 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 11.

On a standalone basis, JSW Limited’s crude steel production during the third quarter was recorded at 4.41 million mt, a growth of eight percent year on year.

Also, on a standalone basis, plant capacity utilization averaged at 94 percent during the quarter, the company statement said.


