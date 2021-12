Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:16:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited achieved crude steel production of 1.46 million mt in November this year, up 10 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, January 9.

However, the growth in production month on month was a more modest two percent.

The company reported flat steel production of 999,000 mt in November this year, up four percent year on year, while long product output was 332,000 mt, up 13 percent year on year.