﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Limited reports 6% rise in crude steel output in Q2 FY 2021-22

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:35:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited reported crude steel production of 4.10 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up six percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Monday, October 11.

JSW Group’s production from operations of all mills under JSW Limited, Bhushan Power and Steel Limited and JSW Ispat Special Products Limited was reported at 4.92 million mt during the second quarter, 26 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

JSW Steel US Ohio reported a crude steel production of 150,000 mt, up 562 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company statement said.


Tags: JSW Steel  crude steel  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Oct

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever steel output in H1 FY 2021-22
05 Oct

Ind-Ra: Indian steel industry outlook maintained at ‘stable’ for H2 FY 2021-22
30 Sep

ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost
28 Sep

Indian stainless steel producers seek CVD imposition on imports after 177% increase in inward shipments
24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance