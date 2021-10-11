India’s JSW Limited reports 6% rise in crude steel output in Q2 FY 2021-22

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:35:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited reported crude steel production of 4.10 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up six percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Monday, October 11.

JSW Group’s production from operations of all mills under JSW Limited, Bhushan Power and Steel Limited and JSW Ispat Special Products Limited was reported at 4.92 million mt during the second quarter, 26 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

JSW Steel US Ohio reported a crude steel production of 150,000 mt, up 562 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company statement said.