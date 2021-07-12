﻿
India’s JSW Limited reports 39% rise in crude steel output for Apr-Jun

Monday, 12 July 2021 10:47:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has reported crude steel production of 4.10 million mt for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 39 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 12.

The company said that capacity utilization of its steel mill during the quarter fell to 91 percent, compared to 93 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, owing to the diversion of oxygen for medical purposes during the second wave of the pandemic.


