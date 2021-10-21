India’s JSW Limited posts record quarterly net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:55:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian private sector steel producer JSW Limited has reported a net profit of INR 53.93 billion ($719 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, the highest-ever net profit in any previous quarter, a company statement said on Thursday, October 21.

The company said that total revenues during the quarter were recorded at INR 280 billion ($3.73 billion), also the highest-ever of any previous quarter.

JSW’s crude steel production during the second quarter of the current fiscal year was reported at 4.10 million mt and its saleable steel at 3.78 million mt.