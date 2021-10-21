﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Limited posts record quarterly net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:55:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian private sector steel producer JSW Limited has reported a net profit of INR 53.93 billion ($719 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, the highest-ever net profit in any previous quarter, a company statement said on Thursday, October 21.

The company said that total revenues during the quarter were recorded at INR 280 billion ($3.73 billion), also the highest-ever of any previous quarter.

JSW’s crude steel production during the second quarter of the current fiscal year was reported at 4.10 million mt and its saleable steel at 3.78 million mt.


Tags: JSW Steel  Indian Subcon  fin. Reports  India  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20 Oct

India’s Tata BSL Limited reports fivefold rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
19 Oct

India’s JSW Ispat Limited sees reduced net loss in Q2 FY 2021-22
14 Oct

India’s Tata Metaliks reports 33.4% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
11 Oct

India’s JSW Limited reports 6% rise in crude steel output in Q2 FY 2021-22
29 Sep

Secondary product and iron ore fines sales contribute to SAIL’s 10-year high profits