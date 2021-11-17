India’s JSW Limited included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:08:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited has been selected for inclusion in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for emerging markets for 2021, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 17.

“The entry in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index is a testimony to our work and progress in the area of sustainability. JSW Steel has always been a front runner in incorporating ESG into its core operations and decision making, along with adopting the Best Available Technologies (BAT) to improve its climate impact performance,” JSW joint managing director, Seshagiri Rao said in the statement.

With rising urgency to tackle issues like climate change, social impact, and the need for strengthening governance for better accountability, resilience, and responsibility, JSW’s performance in DJSI marks the company and its stakeholders’ commitment to advance the company on the track of strong ESG outlook and performance, he said.