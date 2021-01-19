﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Limited achieves highest single-day dispatch of iron ore from captive Odisha mines

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 10:19:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has achieved its highest single-day iron ore dispatch of 100,000 mt from its four captive mines in the eastern state of Odisha, a company official said on Tuesday, January 19.

The steel producer had acquired four iron ore mines - Narayanposi, Ganua, Nuagaon and Jajang - last year with overall estimated reserves of 1.31 billion mt.

The official said that JSW went into mining operations in July last year amid supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, but it has been able to progressively ramp up production from the captive iron ore mines, achieving the highest single-day dispatch in the current month. He said that at full capacity the four mines will be able to produce 36 million mt per year to feed steel mills of JSW.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  JSW  mining  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Jan

India’s MOIL secures new manganese resource base
08  Jan

Indian government allocates two iron ore blocks to Odisha Mining Corp.
07  Jan

Ind-Ra: Indian iron ore prices to remain elevated in near and mid terms
05  Jan

Indian coking coal imports down 12.13% in Apr-Dec, decline rate eases
29  Dec

FIMI seeks complete withdrawal of 30% export tax on all iron ore grades in budget