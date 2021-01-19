India’s JSW Limited achieves highest single-day dispatch of iron ore from captive Odisha mines

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 10:19:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited has achieved its highest single-day iron ore dispatch of 100,000 mt from its four captive mines in the eastern state of Odisha, a company official said on Tuesday, January 19.

The steel producer had acquired four iron ore mines - Narayanposi, Ganua, Nuagaon and Jajang - last year with overall estimated reserves of 1.31 billion mt.

The official said that JSW went into mining operations in July last year amid supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, but it has been able to progressively ramp up production from the captive iron ore mines, achieving the highest single-day dispatch in the current month. He said that at full capacity the four mines will be able to produce 36 million mt per year to feed steel mills of JSW.