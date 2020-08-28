India’s JSW launches color coated steel coil with anti-microbial properties

Friday, 28 August 2020 11:41:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

To increase its market share in domestic coated steel sales, India’s JSW Limited has launched a new color coated product called “JSW Radiance” with properties like anti-microbial and anti-dust amid new normal, a company official said on Friday, August 28.

In a statement issued by the company, it said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic it sees large opportunities for anti-microbial coated steel products in the domestic market.

Though it did not disclose its current market share in color coated steel products, it said that total Indian domestic market for color coated steel products was estimated at 2.5 million mt per year.

“Increased consumer awareness of health and wellness-consciousness is fueling industries to make a shift in their focus on product development. Emerging needs vary from having dust free roofs to a roof which keeps the inside cooler. With state of the art paint systems, it is possible to customize and offer these benefits. It opens new demand for specialized steel products like JSW Radiance which offers a distinct benefit for customers on account of customization with new paint systems,” said Mr. Jayant Acharya, director of marketing, commercial & corporate Strategy at JSW Steel.