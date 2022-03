Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:51:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Ispat Special Products Limited, a sponge iron, billet and ferroalloy producer, has announced that PT Sarwa Sembada Bumi (PT Sarwa) has ceased to be its subsidiary, a company filing said on Thursday, March 31.

The company said that its entire stake in PT Sarwa has been sold to PT Srinata Mahajati Corpora for a net consideration of $1 million.