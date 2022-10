Monday, 10 October 2022 10:33:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Ispat Special Products Limited achieved crude steel production of 30,000 mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 73 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, October 10.

During the first six months (April-September) of the current fiscal year, the company achieved crude steel production of 130,000 mt, down 50 percent year on year, the company said.