India’s JSW Ispat Special Products Limited sees higher net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
       

India’s JSW Ispat Special Products Limited, part of JSW Group, extended its net loss during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23 to INR 979.80 million ($12 million), higher than the net loss of INR 271.20 million ($3.3 million) recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 17.

Total income during the third quarter fell to INR 11.1 billion ($135 million), down from INR 14.76 billion ($180 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the statement said.

Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited was acquired by a consortium of JSW Steel Limited and Aion Capital through the bankruptcy resolution process and later renamed JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.


