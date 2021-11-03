India’s JSPL triples its net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:51:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a net profit of INR 25.84 billion ($346 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, triple compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 3.

The company registered a total revenue of INR 136.12 billion ($1.82 billion) in the given period, up 67 percent year on year.

JSPL’s sales volume during the second quarter was reported at 2.13 million mt, an increase of 10 percent year on year.