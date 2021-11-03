﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL triples its net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:51:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a net profit of INR 25.84 billion ($346 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, triple compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 3.

The company registered a total revenue of INR 136.12 billion ($1.82 billion) in the given period, up 67 percent year on year.

JSPL’s sales volume during the second quarter was reported at 2.13 million mt, an increase of 10 percent year on year.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  fin. Reports  Jindal  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Nov

SAIL reports 894 percent rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
28 Oct

India’s Vardhaman Special Steel sees 171% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s Jindal Stainless posts 34% net profit rise for Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s IMFA reports fivefold rise in net profit for Q2 FY2021-22
20 Oct

India’s Tata BSL Limited reports fivefold rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22