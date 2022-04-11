India’s JSPL to construct coal gasification plant at Raigarh steel mill

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:46:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is constructing a coal gasification plant at its Raigarh steel mill in Chhattsigarh state, a company official said on Monday, April 11.

This will be the second coal gasification plant in the country, the first also operated by JSPL’s steel mill at Angul, Odisha, the company said.

“Coal gasification is part of our strategy of diversified use of coal in steel production,” JSPL managing director V. R. Sharma said.

However, the company did not disclose the cost of the coal gasification plant.