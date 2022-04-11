﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL to construct coal gasification plant at Raigarh steel mill

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:46:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is constructing a coal gasification plant at its Raigarh steel mill in Chhattsigarh state, a company official said on Monday, April 11.

This will be the second coal gasification plant in the country, the first also operated by JSPL’s steel mill at Angul, Odisha, the company said.

“Coal gasification is part of our strategy of diversified use of coal in steel production,” JSPL managing director V. R. Sharma said.

However, the company did not disclose the cost of the coal gasification plant.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

21 Mar

India’s JSPL prepays $357 million debt via its Mauritius subsidiary
10 Mar

India’s JSPL reports 1% rise in steel output in February, sales up 8%
24 Feb

India’s JSPL eyes participation in privatization of RINL and NMDC Steel
17 Feb

India’s JSL signs MoU with IIT-ISM for collaborative R&D projects
09 Feb

India’s JSPL net profit declines by 27 percent in Q3
08 Feb

India’s JSL reports 300 percent rise in net profit in Q3
06 Jan

Jindal Stainless Hisar’s long-term rating upgraded
04 Jan

India’s JSPL reports 9% growth in steel output in April-December
20 Dec

India’s Jindal Stainless launches first domestic stainless steel chequered sheets
16 Dec

India’s JSPL to bid aggressively for government disinvestment in NINL steel mill