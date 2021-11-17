India’s JSPL steel production up 7% in October

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:22:20 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved steel production of 624,000 mt in October 2021, up 7 percent over corresponding month of previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 17.

The company reported sales of 585,000 mt during October 2021, decline of one percent over corresponding month of previous year.

JSPL attributed the marginal fall in sales to lack of availability of railway rakes as Indian Railways had diverted rakes for movement of coal to thermal power plants facing shortage of the fuel.

The company said that 23 percent of sales volume during the month was accounted by exports.