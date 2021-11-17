﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL steel production up 7% in October

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:22:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved steel production of 624,000 mt in October 2021, up 7 percent over corresponding month of previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, November 17.

The company reported sales of 585,000 mt during October 2021, decline of one percent over corresponding month of previous year.

JSPL attributed the marginal fall in sales to lack of availability of railway rakes as Indian Railways had diverted rakes for movement of coal to thermal power plants facing shortage of the fuel.

The company said that 23 percent of sales volume during the month was accounted by exports.


Tags: steelmaking  Jindal  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Nov

India’s AMNS planning specialty steel production capacity
03 Nov

India’s JSPL triples its net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s Jindal Stainless posts 34% net profit rise for Q2 FY 2021-22
27 Oct

India’s IMFA reports fivefold rise in net profit for Q2 FY2021-22
26 Oct

Coal India Limited suspends e-auction spot coal sales to non-power companies amid shortage