﻿
India’s JSPL steel production up 31 percent in April-May

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:51:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved steel production of 1.37 million mt in the April-May period this year, up 31 percent year on year, according to a statement by the company on Tuesday, June 8.

Total sales of steel in the April-May period were reported by the company at 1.06 million mt, up seven percent year on year.

JSPL said that it expects to achieve production in the range of 8.0-8.5 million mt during the fiscal year 2021-22.

“JSPL continues to take measures to offset the impact of the slowdown in domestic demand by exporting to lucrative global markets. Its exports accounted for 21 percent of sales volumes in April 2021, with the share rising further to 36 percent in May 2021,” the company statement said.


