India’s JSPL sees net profit by decline 68% in Q3 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 11:03:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 5.18 billion ($63 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 68 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 1.

Total revenue of the company was reported at INR 14.45 billion, marginally up 0.5 percent year on year.

The company attributed the sharp fall in profits to the negative impact of the export tax on sales of steel overseas. The contribution of exports to the total sales of JSPL fell to five percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, from 23 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


