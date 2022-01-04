India’s JSPL reports 9% growth in steel output in April-December

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 14:13:03 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved steel production of 5.904 million mt in the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22, up nine percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 4.

“We have been able to achieve nine percent growth in steel production during the first nine months of the current fiscal year and are confident of achieving total production in the range of 8-8.2 million mt by close of fiscal year 2021-22,” V. R. Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.