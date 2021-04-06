﻿
English
India’s JSPL reports 34% output growth in Q4 FY 2020-21

Tuesday, 06 April 2021
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported steel production of 2.07 million mt in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2020-21, up 34 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, April 6.

Sales in the fourth quarter totaled 1.91 million mt, compared to 1.39 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, JSPL reported a total steel output of 7.51 million mt, up 19.20 percent from the previous fiscal year, while total sales in the year were recorded at 7.28 million, up 20.13 percent year on year.


