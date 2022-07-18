﻿
English
India’s JSPL reports 23 percent fall in net profit for Q1 FY 2022-23

Monday, July 18
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a net profit of INR 19.29 billion ($241.42 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, registering a decline of 23 percent year on year, a regulatory filing of the company said on Monday, July 18.

The company reported a total sales volume during the quarter at 1.74 million mt,  declining 16 percent from the January-March quarter but up eight percent year on year, according to the filing.

Export sales accounted for 26 percent of the total sales volume of the company during the first quarter of the current fiscal, JSPL reported.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports Jindal 

