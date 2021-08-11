India’s JSPL records 11-fold increase in net profit in Q1 FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 10:41:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) reported a net profit of INR 25.16 billion ($340 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 11 times over the corresponding period of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, August 11.

The company reported that total revenues of JSPL during the quarter were up 67 percent year on year to INR 116.98 billion ($1.58 billion).

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, JSPL produced 2.01 million mt of finished steel, logging a growth of 20.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the statement said.