﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSPL records 11-fold increase in net profit in Q1 FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 10:41:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) reported a net profit of INR 25.16 billion ($340 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 11 times over the corresponding period of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, August 11.

The company reported that total revenues of JSPL during the quarter were up 67 percent year on year to INR 116.98 billion ($1.58 billion).

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, JSPL produced 2.01 million mt of finished steel, logging a growth of 20.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the statement said.


Tags: fin. Reports  Jindal  India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

India’s SAIL posts net profit for Q1 FY 2021-22
06  Aug

India’s Tata Steel BSL Limited returns to profit in Q1 FY 2021-22
06  Aug

India’s JSPL records eight percent rise in steel output in July
30  Jul

India’s AMNS reports $607 million operating profits in Q1 of FY 2021-22
27  Jul

India’s JSW Limited reports highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 of FY 2021-22