India’s JSPL prepays $357 million debt via its Mauritius subsidiary

Monday, 21 March 2022 10:48:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) subsidiary in Mauritius has made a prepayment of $357 million to lenders, a company statement said on Monday, March 21.

The prepayment will help clear the entire debt of JSPL Mauritius Limited and JSPL, the company statement said.

“JSPL Mauritius Limited has prepaid a $357 million loan to its lender and the entire overseas debt will be entirely paid in the coming quarter,” the statement said.

It said that over the last three years the company has been able to reduce its overseas debt from $1.8 billion to $130 billion.

According to JSPL, the Mauritius-based subsidiary is the holding company for its overseas mines and minerals assets. "The loan was taken for acquiring mines and mineral assets to primarily provide raw material security to JSPL India steel operations," JSPL said in its statement.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  Jindal 

