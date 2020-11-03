India’s JSPL posts increased net profit for July-September

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 16:57:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a stand-alone net profit of INR 9.98 billion ($134.11 million) for the second quarter ended September 30 of the Indian fiscal year 2020-21, compared to INR 1.5 billion ($20.15 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing by the steel company. The producer managed to increase its net profit by 97.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

JSPL’s net sales revenues in the second quarter totaled INR 78.59 billion ($1.05 billion), rising by 19.5 percent year on year, while its EBITDA rose to INR 24.35 billion ($327.27 million), compared to the EBITDA of INR 12.55 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.