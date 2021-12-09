﻿
India’s JSPL posts 10 % crude output increase for November

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:23:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved crude steel production of 674,000 mt in November this year, up 10 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, January 9.

The company reported that its sales of steel totaled 539,000 mt in November, a decline of 5 percent year on year and attributed this to the shortage of railway rakes impacting deliveries.

“We are gearing up to achieve our annual production target of 8- 8.2 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22 and are confident of achieving the overall targets,” JSPL, managing director, V. R. Sharma, said in the statement.


