India’s JSPL net profit declines by 27 percent in Q3

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:05:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a net profit of INR 18.66 billion ($249 million) during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22, down 27 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 9.

The company said that its net profit fell despite a 35 percent rise in its net sales to INR 125.25 billion ($1.67 billion).

Crude steel production during the third quarter was 1.96 million mt, compared to 1.93 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company reported.


